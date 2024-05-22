AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
Catering van catches fire at JIAP

Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

KARACHI: A catering van caught fire at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday, no damage was reported.

According to the details, the incident occurred when the van, carrying food for passengers of PK-304 flight, suddenly erupted in flames. However, the airport staff quickly responded and moved the van away from the plane, preventing any potential damage or harm to passengers and aircraft.

According to a spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the aircraft, passengers, and other assets remained safe and secure throughout the incident. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is being investigated.

