Save Gaza Rally: Case registered against driver for running over protestors

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Mushtaq Ahmed on Tuesday said that the police have registered the first information report (FIR) against the driver of the vehicle who ran over the participants of a Gaza solidarity rally organised by Jamaat-e-Islami at Islamabad's D-Chowk on last Monday night killing two protesters and injuring three others.

Senator Ahmed through his video message through his official Twitter account said that police also shared the details of the FIR with them and the driver of the car who ran over the participants of the sit-in is said to be an army officer and is the son of a senior army officer.

The city police registered an FIR under sections 322, 377G, 427, and 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Police have also arrested the driver of the car.

Police said that the time of the incident, the participants of the “Save Gaza” protest were sleeping on a portion of Jinnah Avenue between Express Chowk and the old Parade Ground. “At around 2:45am, a speeding car appeared on the road, and ran over five participants”, the police said.

Police said that the driver then sped away the car towards Ayub Chowk via Attaturk Avenue.

Police deployed on special duty in connection with the protest alerted the control room.

A patrolling team intercepted the car and caught the driver and shifted him to the police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024