AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-22

Australian educator visits Alhamra

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

LAHORE: Australian educator Mrs Hacer Demirkan visited Alhamra and had a meeting with Executive Director Alhamra Mrs. Sarah Rashid. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss Alhamra’s commitment to showcasing its cultural values to the world, which are deeply rooted in love, tolerance, and mutual respect. These values have gained international recognition and reflect the richness of our civilization.

During the meeting, Mrs Sarah Rashid emphasized Alhamra’s dedication to aligning the aspirations and creative ideas of the youth with hope and optimism. She stated, “Alhamra is devoted to nurturing the creativity and innovative spirit of our young generation. Through promoting cultural understanding and artistic expression, our goal is to build a harmonious and culturally enriched society. Our initiatives inspire and empower younger individuals to embrace their cultural heritage and make positive contributions to the global community.”

The discussions took place in a pleasant literary atmosphere, focusing on a wide range of cultural matters. As a gesture of cultural exchange and appreciation, Mrs Rashid presented Mrs Hacer Demirkan, the Principal of the Australian International School, with a calligraphy-based souvenir.

This visit and meeting serve as a testament to Alhamra’s ongoing efforts in cultural diplomacy and its significant role in fostering international relations through the arts. By engaging with global educators and cultural ambassadors, Alhamra consistently strengthens its position as a symbol of cultural excellence and a catalyst for global cultural dialogue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Alhamra Australian educator Mrs Hacer Demirkan Mrs. Sarah Rashid

Comments

200 characters

Australian educator visits Alhamra

Sell-off plan approvals: New independent directors appointed for 8 Discos

Aurangzeb tells PRBC team: FBR digitalisation to broaden tax net

FY23-24: NAC approves 2.38pc GDP provisional growth

Dar visits Bishkek hospital

Railways writes to PD: ‘LESCO, SEPCO are involved in over/bogus billing’

Ideal trade, transit hub: Dar highlights significance of Pakistan’s geo-strategic location

Rs84bn payments to PSO: SNGPL sends SOS to PD

FMs from Iran’s partners hold minute’s silence

Pemra bans airing material about ‘ongoing court cases’

PTI spokesperson injured in attack

Read more stories