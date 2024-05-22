Australian educator visits Alhamra

LAHORE: Australian educator Mrs Hacer Demirkan visited Alhamra and had a meeting with Executive Director Alhamra Mrs. Sarah Rashid. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss Alhamra’s commitment to showcasing its cultural values to the world, which are deeply rooted in love, tolerance, and mutual respect. These values have gained international recognition and reflect the richness of our civilization.

During the meeting, Mrs Sarah Rashid emphasized Alhamra’s dedication to aligning the aspirations and creative ideas of the youth with hope and optimism. She stated, “Alhamra is devoted to nurturing the creativity and innovative spirit of our young generation. Through promoting cultural understanding and artistic expression, our goal is to build a harmonious and culturally enriched society. Our initiatives inspire and empower younger individuals to embrace their cultural heritage and make positive contributions to the global community.”

The discussions took place in a pleasant literary atmosphere, focusing on a wide range of cultural matters. As a gesture of cultural exchange and appreciation, Mrs Rashid presented Mrs Hacer Demirkan, the Principal of the Australian International School, with a calligraphy-based souvenir.

This visit and meeting serve as a testament to Alhamra’s ongoing efforts in cultural diplomacy and its significant role in fostering international relations through the arts. By engaging with global educators and cultural ambassadors, Alhamra consistently strengthens its position as a symbol of cultural excellence and a catalyst for global cultural dialogue.

