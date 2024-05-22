AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-22

ML-1 Railway Project: Ahsan for priority to commencing bidding process

Naveed Butt Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal emphasised the priority of commencing the bidding process for the ML-1 Railway Project without delay and establishing a precise timeline for its timely initiation.

The minister chaired a review meeting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase 2 and the 13th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on Tuesday at the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The additional secretary of the Planning Ministry, senior officials from various ministries, and representatives from federal and provincial ministries attended the meeting.

Concerning the Mineral Corridor, the minister for planning directed that efforts should be intensified to finalise the agreement during this JCC session. Additionally, he instructed the organisation of sub-working group meetings with Chinese officials to expedite discussions on the Mineral Corridor projects.

The officials received a comprehensive briefing on the preparations for the upcoming online JCC meeting scheduled for this week.

Discussions covered projects related to communications, infrastructure, energy, economic development, agriculture, and the security of Chinese officials working in Pakistan.

Addressing the security concerns for Chinese personnel, Federal Minister Iqbal asserted that ensuring the protection and safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and programmes is a top priority for the Government of Pakistan.

He highlighted that a comprehensive security strategy has been formulated, and Pakistan will implement effective measures to safeguard Chinese citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CPEC Ahsan iqbal JCC ML 1 Railway Project

