20 food officers suspended

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

LAHORE: Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin on Tuesday suspended 20 officers from their services on charges of corruption and incompetence and displaying serious negligence in performing their duties.

According to the food department, the Secretary Food Punjab issued the orders of suspension on the directives of the Minister, who wanted to accelerate the process of accountability in the province.

The Food Minister, talking to newsmen, said that the officers concerned showed negligence by not acting on the presence of sub-standard wheat at the flour mills. He said the department has no place for incompetent and corrupt officers. The provincial minister for food said that the Punjab government will not tolerate any obstacle in the dispensation of relief to the general masses.

Bilal Yasin said that efforts are being made to ensure the supply of quality and affordable flour in the markets across Punjab.

The suspended officers were posted in Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi and Gujar Khan. According to the details, 6 Assistant Food Controllers were suspended from Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Gujar Khan. The action was also taken against 7 Food Grain Inspectors in Faisalabad, Jhang and Bahawalnagar, three Assistant Food Controllers, three Food Grain Inspectors and one Junior Clerk were suspended from Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakkar.

According to the notification, the concerned officers will be responsible for the safety, security, and correctness of all the wheat stocks in their respective centers until final clearance.

