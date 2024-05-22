AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
‘Umro Ayyar’ promotional ceremony receives tremendous reception at NUST

Press Release Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The star-studded promotional ceremony for the highly anticipated Pakistani film ‘Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning’ enthralled the audience at the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) on Monday.

The event, which took place at the university’s main auditorium, witnessed an overwhelming turnout of enthusiastic students, faculty, staff and their families, eager to catch a glimpse of the cast and crew of the VR Chilli Production’s film.

‘Umro Ayyar,’ inspired from Hamzanama and the first-ever VFX-based film in Pakistan with some of its scenes picturised at NUST, promises a visual and narrative treat, bringing to life the legendary adventures of the iconic trickster. The film’s promotional ceremony at the university was marked by an engaging panel discussion, a captivating trailer screening, and an interactive Q&A session.

The event kicked off with a warm welcome by the chief guest NUST Pro-Rector Planning & Resources, Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik (retd). In his remarks, he expressed his gratitude to the ‘Umro Ayyar’ team for being at NUST. He termed the production an exquisite blend of the technological and creative prowess of the film industry, and a testament to the richness of our cultural heritage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

