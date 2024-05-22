AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
Sindh: SIFC decides to upgrade tourist sites on PPP mode basis

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) discussed Green Pakistan Initiative projects to be launched on PPP mode to develop tourism sites, promote safari desert, and develop agricultural and livestock farms.

The meeting discussed the development of Keenjher Lake, Haleji Lake, Hawks Bay and Gorakh Hill Resorts and converting them into world-class tourist sites in Public-public-private partnership.

It was told that implantation on agreement between Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) and the irrigation dept for running the Keenjher Lake as a tourist spot has been pending since 2006. The agreement needed to be renewed so that further action could be initiated in this regard.

The CM issued directives to the Irrigation & Culture depts to execute their agreement.

The meeting discussed a proposal to develop new tourism sites at Parchi Javeri and Nagarparkar. Minister of Culture & Tourism was directed to study the proposal and file recommendations. It was told that a 6-km road from Karachi—Thatta to Haleji Lake was in dilapidated condition. The CM said that the road must be reconstructed for which he directed the Works & Services department to start work.

The meeting agreed that a Desert Safari may be incentivised by launching special trains and offering different packages to attract visitors and participants. It sought proposals for improving desert safari activities. A proposal also came under discussion for the establishment of the Sindh Tourism Police.

The CM directed the Culture & Tourism dept to submit its proposal for raising separate police.

The meeting discussed the proposal to graft the wild olives at Gorakh Hill on the PPP model. A private party would plant and grow wild Olives for oil extraction on a commercial basis. The CM directed the Agriculture and Public Private Partnership departments to suggest an agreement for private parties so that the project could be taken up.

The chief minister was told that the road to Gorakh Hill Station was in poor condition due to recent heavy rains. He directed the Works & Service department to repair/ reconstruct the road. It was pointed out that a proposal for the construction of an expressway from Karachi to Dadu was under consideration which would connect Balochistan and various cities and towns of the province through intersections. The chief minister said that the Gorakh Hill Master Plan has been approved and ordered the release of allocated funds. He directed the acting chief secretary to post an officer of good repute as the new DG Gorakh Hill to implement the proposed development initiative.

The meeting discussed the proposal of corporate farming to engage international companies in the PPP mode. The Irrigation dept proposed CC-lining of the lower Nara Canal for stopping water seepage. The CM directed the Irrigation dept to submit their proposals for lining the canal.

The meeting discussed facilitating private parties (PPP mode) to establish shrimp farms/ hatcheries along the coastal highway of Sindh. The CM directed the Fisheries dept to submit business models for further action.

The meeting also discussed outsourcing the provincial government’s cattle farms at Rohri, Umerkot and Naukot. The private parties would invest in and improve cattle breeds for milk and meat as private partners of the provincial government.

Syed Murad Ali Shah PPP STDC SIFC Sindh Tourism Development Corporation safari desert

