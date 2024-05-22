Planned pharma industrial zone in Lahore: CM pledges facilities and concessions

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that they are trying to establish natural business clusters in every city of Punjab.

During an Informal meeting with a delegation of business community, the CM said, “All facilities and concessions will be given for the establishment of Pharma Industrial Zone in Lahore.” She highlighted, “We are establishing the first international level fish market in Lahore.”

Chief Minister agreed to consult businessmen and industrialists in the policy making process for the promotion of business activities in the province. She said, “Consultation with the pharma industry will be prioritized in the health card project.“

She assured that attention will be given to solving parking and encroachment problems in major markets. She added, ”It will be permissible to shift wholesale markets on the ring road while ensuring public access.“

Earlier, the industrialists from different industries expressed concerns and gave proposals to resolve them. They said, “The law and order situation in Lahore from Rohi Nala to Kasur is bad, attention should be paid to its improvement.” They highlighted, ”Incidents of encroachment and firing on Hall Road should be addressed.”

The CM took immediate action on some of the proposals, and directed the authorities concerned for implementation. She directed to change boards of all industrial establishments including PIEDMC and FIEDMC by engaging sincere, excellent and hardworking professionals.

She apprised the visiting business community members that construction and repair of sewerage and roads will begin in Lahore after the monsoon ends. She stated that small farmer will be given Rs 150,000 to buy agricultural intervention for each crop.

Traders Zeba Shujaur Rahman, Henna Mansab Khan, Misbah ur Rehman, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Anjum Nisar, Khawaja Shahzeb, Waseem Sarwar, Zafar Mehmood and Tahir Manzoor were among those who met CM.

Moreover, the CM while chairing fourth meeting of the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Finance and Development (SCCFD) directed not to increase

water charges for hydropower projects, as it may increase the price of electricity, so I will not approve.

The CM also directed the Local Government Department to reduce proposed sanitation charges for the solid waste management outsourcing model by more than 50%. She was briefed, “Punjab has 19.85 million residential units and 2 million commercial units.” It was decided to impose sanitation charges of Rs.300 on up to 5 marla house and Rs.500 on 10 marla house. However, in rural areas, Rs 200 will be imposed on up to 10 marla house and Rs 500 on houses larger than 10 marla.

The SCCFD approved release of PSDP 2023-24 funds out of Rs.685 million block allocation for the construction of 2 roads, including a 123 km long road from Lower Topa Murree via Chowk Pandori to Kotli Sattian and a 47 km long road from Salam to Sargodha via Bhalwal Ajnala.

Approval of funds for Green Pakistan Programme was also granted by SCCFD, besides approving allowance for Accounts Group member of Punjab Revenue Authority Appellate Tribunal.

The SCCFD also approved to materialise Chief Minister’s promise of sending for Hajj 10 women living in old age home, and approved funds worth Rs 20 million for the purpose.

Madam Chief Minister said, “I will personally see off the women going for Hajj.“

The SCCFD in its meeting also approved to include the Sports Complex Gaushala Lahore Project in the Annual Development Plan 2023-24, besides the inclusion of PC-II as a supplementary project for Feasibility and Design Consultancy Services of Thalian to Sangjani Rawalpindi Ring Road Phase-II.

Approval was also given to transfer 400 water filtration plants to solar energy in Lahore and Faisalabad. Installation of solar systems for the filtration plants, along with their operations and management for 10 years was approved in the meeting.

The SCCFD approved to include in the annual development program 2023-24 a program for the construction of check posts on the borders of Punjab. Service charges for PITB were also approved for the services provided on mobile application ePay Punjab. A service charge of Rs 100 will be applicable on the payment of sales tax and Rs 15 on other transactions. It was briefed in the meeting that since 2019 so far, 5.4 lakh transactions have been made through ePay Punjab.

