CM inaugurates LDA Avenue-1 Central Park

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated LDA Avenue-1 Central Park, covering an area of 87 kanals of land, and planted a sapling there; this is a pilot project to make Lahore the best eco-friendly residential city.

On this occasion, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq briefed the Chief Minister about the Central Park Project, the up-gradation of the LDA Enforcement Squad and other related issues.

She was told that in LDA Avenue-1 Society, innovative steps have been taken to protect and beautify the environment. The Central Park of LDA Avenue-1, a pilot model park, is a major step in this direction. A jogging track, walkways, a kid’s play area, an open gym and a badminton court besides a cafeteria, a mosque and a rose garden have been established in LDA Avenue-1 Central Park.

Solar street lights have also been installed on walkways. Moreover, specific vending points have been set up for the purchase of food items and arrangements for rainwater harvesting and cycling have also been made. A model cemetery has been built there.

The Chief Minister was also apprised that the LDA Enforcement Squad is being supplied with new uniforms, equipment and machinery. She visited vending points of LDA Avenue-1, where fruits and vegetables were available for sale on clean and newly designed carts. “It was a good arrangement, but I will come and check again sometime,” she said, who also inspected the LDA upgraded enforcement squad. She also handed over new bikes to the enforcement squad.

