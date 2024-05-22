AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
Dissatisfied with Faizabad dharna probe cabinet decides to set up special panel

Zaheer Abbasi Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation of the inquiry commission on Faizabad sit-in and directed to establish a special committee of the cabinet, which will present its recommendations in this regard.

The meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday was presented the inquiry commission report by the Attorney General of Pakistan on the Faizabad sit-in incident and a detailed briefing was also given in this regard.

The meeting expressed distrust over the report stating that the Commission of Inquiry did not act in accordance with its terms of reference (TORs).

The federal cabinet directed to establish a special committee of the cabinet in this regard, which will present its recommendations.

In the meeting, the condolence resolution of the federal cabinet was passed on the martyrdom of Iranian President Dr Seyed Ibrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and their companions.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Cabinet has approved the exemption from duties and taxes on the police equipment donated to the Balochistan Police by the Public Security Department Guangdong, China, however, under the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the federal excise duty would be applicable on these equipments.

The federal cabinet directed that in future all such donations and grants will be tax exempt.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior, the federal cabinet approved the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the government of Pakistan and the government of Great Britain regarding the extradition of three suspects of Pakistani citizenship.

The federal cabinet presented the National Livestock Breeding Policy 2022 by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. The federal cabinet directed that after consultation with the private sector on this policy, it should be presented again to the cabinet.

The federal cabinet has given in-principle approval to enact legislation regarding the National Animal Health, Welfare and Veterinary Public Health Act, 2024, on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The Cabinet Committee on Legislative Committee will review it in detail.

The prime minister directed that a plan of action be prepared regarding the project in public-private partnership for a high-quality slaughterhouse for Islamabad and its surroundings.

The federal cabinet gave ex post facto approval to send relief goods from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to Palestine on the recommendation of the NDMA.

The meeting was told that the government of Pakistan has so far delivered 931 tons of relief goods to Palestine through six airplanes and two ships.

