AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-22

Europe’s STOXX 600 ends lower as rate uncertainty prevails

Reuters Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

PARIS: European stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, their third out of four sessions in the red, as caution around interest rate reductions dominated, with investors waiting for economic data due later in the week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.2% lower, after hitting a one-week low earlier in the session, with banks and luxury stocks leading sectoral losses, down around 0.9% each.

The lender-heavy Italian share index lagged regional peers, dropping 0.6% to hit a more than one-week low.

The STOXX index has eased from record highs since European Central Bank policymakers cautioned against expecting successive interest rate reductions in June and July.

Traders anticipate cuts worth 66 basis points from the ECB by year-end, according to the LSEG rate probabilities app, with the first seen in June.

Eurozone negotiated wage data for the first quarter along with May manufacturing data expected on Thursday could shed light on the state of the economy and offer clues to the trajectory of interest rates.

“Eurozone productivity is weak, so the bulk of the increase in labour costs over Q1 most likely reflects higher employee compensation. Elevated eurozone wage pressures suggest the easing cycle will be shallow,” said Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Investors will also focus on minutes from the Fed’s last policy meeting and chip giant Nvidia’s earnings on Wednesday to see if the recent momentum that pushed US and European equities to record highs continues.

On Tuesday, data showed German producer prices fell more than expected in April, mainly due to lower energy prices.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca rose 2.2%, among top gainers on the UK’s main FTSE 100 index, after saying it aimed to increase revenue by about 75% to $80 billion by 2030.

The broader healthcare sector outperformed the main STOXX index with a 0.7% climb.

Italy’s top insurer, Generali, dipped 1.5% after reporting first-quarter results, with some analysts pointing to lower-than-expected profitability in the property and casualty business.

The energy contractor Saipem rose 4% after securing $3.7 billion in contracts with a subsidiary of French oil major TotalEnergies .

Swiss fastening systems maker SFS Group climbed 8%, after UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Neutral”.

European stocks STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

Europe’s STOXX 600 ends lower as rate uncertainty prevails

Sell-off plan approvals: New independent directors appointed for 8 Discos

Aurangzeb tells PRBC team: FBR digitalisation to broaden tax net

FY23-24: NAC approves 2.38pc GDP provisional growth

Dar visits Bishkek hospital

Railways writes to PD: ‘LESCO, SEPCO are involved in over/bogus billing’

Ideal trade, transit hub: Dar highlights significance of Pakistan’s geo-strategic location

Rs84bn payments to PSO: SNGPL sends SOS to PD

FMs from Iran’s partners hold minute’s silence

Pemra bans airing material about ‘ongoing court cases’

PTI spokesperson injured in attack

Read more stories