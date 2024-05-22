Pakistan Railways reduces train fares

ISLAMABAD: Following a reduction in high-speed diesel (HSD) price, the Ministry of Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced up to 54 percent reduction in train fares plying up to 200 kilometres, effective from Tuesday.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday by the PR, the economy class fares on certain routes have been reduced by up to 54 percent. For instance, the minimum fare for the economy class on the Lahore to Rawalpindi route has decreased from Rs 250 to Rs 100.

Similarly, the economy class fare for the Khyber Mail, covering distances from 1 km to 130 km, has also been reduced from Rs 250 to Rs 100.

The notification said that the rationalisation policy has reduced economy class fares by up to 54 percent for journeys up to 200 km in some trains, while AC class fares have also been reduced by 40 percent.

Passengers travelling in AC class will also enjoy a significant reduction, with fares cut by 40 percent across various routes.

