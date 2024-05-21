AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,842 Increased By 18 (0.23%)
BR30 25,326 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
Banks push Australia shares down; James Hardie dips to 5-month low

Reuters Published 21 May, 2024 10:10am

Australian shares declined on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks countered gains in miners and tech stocks, while James Hardie Industries plunged to its lowest level in five months.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1% to 7,857 points by 0047 GMT.

The benchmark had risen 0.6% on Monday.

Shares of James Hardie Industries were set to emerge as the top losers on the benchmark after the world’s biggest fiber cement maker lowered earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2025, citing constrained housing demand in the North American market.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is due to release the minutes of its May meeting later in the day, which will offer investors further clues on the central bank’s stance on future monetary policy decisions.

A signal of a softening labour market last week came as a sign of relief after RBA warned about inflation risks while keeping interest rates at a 12-year high of 4.35% earlier in the month.

Rate-sensitive financial stocks declined 0.1% with three of the “Big Four” banks trading in the red.

Healthcare stocks fell 0.3%, on track for a third consecutive session of losses.

On the other hand, biopharmaceutical giant CSL rose 0.2%.

Australian shares pulled down by banks, healthcare

Bucking the trend, miners added 0.1% as iron ore futures climbed to multi-month highs. BHP Group added 0.4% while Rio Tinto and Fortescue lost 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

Tracking oversees peers, tech stocks advanced 1.1% with ASX-listed shares of Xero and WiseTech Global rising 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively. Energy stocks gained 0.1% and gold stocks added 0.2% as bullion prices touched record highs on a mix of Chinese stimulus measures and US rate cut expectations.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% or 42.66 points to 11,698.05.

Australian shares

