Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Punjab Assembly passes controversial Defamation Bill 2024

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash, official says

SBP gives go-ahead to Bank Alfalah to conduct due diligence of Samba Bank

BSEK postpones matric exams in Karachi due to severe heat

Info minister says will consult journalist associations on Digital Media Authority legislation

IMF projects FY25 defence budget at Rs2.152trn

