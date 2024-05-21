Turkish firms invited to expand investment portfolio

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

While underscoring the special bonds of brotherhood between Pakistan and Türkiye, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in bilateral relationship. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to further expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries, in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, technology and defence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the current level of bilateral trade is not commensurate with the existing bilateral ties. He emphasized to undertake concerted efforts for achieving the bilateral trade target of US$ 5 billion in the next three years as already agreed by the leadership of the two brotherly countries.

Prime Minister invited Turkish companies to further expand their investment portfolio in Pakistan. Turkish companies may consider relocating their industrial units to Pakistan, he added.

Regional and global developments, particularly the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, also came under discussion. The Prime Minister appreciated President Erdogan's staunch advocacy for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and lasting peace in Middle East.

The Prime Minister stressed the urgency and importance realization of the two-state solution as the key to attainment of durable peace in the Middle East. The Prime Minister also reiterated his cordial invitation to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to undertake an early official visit to Pakistan for co-chairing with Prime Minister the 7th meeting of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong and abiding support to each other on the core issues of national interest.

