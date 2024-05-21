May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-21

PPDA for combating smuggling of Iranian petrol

Press Release Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

KARACHI: The petroleum dealers have said that urgent actions needed to combat petroleum product smuggling in Pakistan.

Abdul Sami Khan, Chairman, Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association expressed his deep concern regarding the increasing smuggling of Iranian petroleum products in Pakistan. He said this illicit activity has reached alarming levels, yet no significant measures have been taken to address this issue.

As a result, Pakistan is suffering significant financial losses in the form of tax revenue, and the legitimate petroleum business is at risk of collapsing. He said the authorized retail petrol pumps are experiencing a significant decline in sales, leading to financial losses.

He said, “In KPK, all fuel pumps have been forced to shut down, and we stand in solidarity with them”. “If immediate and strong actions are not taken by government authorities to combat this smuggling, we will be left with no choice but to close down all petrol pumps across Pakistan, which could create unrest in the country”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Abdul Sami Khan PPDA Iranian petrol smuggling of Iranian petrol

Comments

200 characters

PPDA for combating smuggling of Iranian petrol

Federal Budget on June 7th

CPPA-G seeks adjustment in Discos’ tariffs for April

PM directs MoF to clear all DLTL claims

Israeli official denies involvement in crash: Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Turkiye agrees to enhance cooperation in multiple areas

FY23-27: Nepra clears ‘PAP’ submitted by Discos

July-April: mobile phones worth $1.462bn imported

Belgian envoy visits KCCI ‘Pakistan will have to apply for new regulation under GSP Plus’

FY2024-28: KE secures Nepra’s approval for ‘PAP’

Law minister accuses judiciary of ‘overstepping’ its mandate

Read more stories