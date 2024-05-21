PPDA for combating smuggling of Iranian petrol

KARACHI: The petroleum dealers have said that urgent actions needed to combat petroleum product smuggling in Pakistan.

Abdul Sami Khan, Chairman, Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association expressed his deep concern regarding the increasing smuggling of Iranian petroleum products in Pakistan. He said this illicit activity has reached alarming levels, yet no significant measures have been taken to address this issue.

As a result, Pakistan is suffering significant financial losses in the form of tax revenue, and the legitimate petroleum business is at risk of collapsing. He said the authorized retail petrol pumps are experiencing a significant decline in sales, leading to financial losses.

He said, “In KPK, all fuel pumps have been forced to shut down, and we stand in solidarity with them”. “If immediate and strong actions are not taken by government authorities to combat this smuggling, we will be left with no choice but to close down all petrol pumps across Pakistan, which could create unrest in the country”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024