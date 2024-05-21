Attacks on Pakistani students: Kyrgyz FM told to hold accountable responsible

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, and requested holding to account those responsible for the attacks on Pakistani students.

The meeting, which was held in Astana on Monday at the sidelines of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, focused on the recent developments in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and the welfare of Pakistani nationals there, said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Recalling their telephone conversation of yesterday on the same subject, Foreign Minister Dar underlined that Pakistan’s main concern was the security and well-being of its nationals especially the students who were primarily affected by the developments of Friday.

He shared the feelings of insecurity and fear among Pakistani students and requested Foreign Minister Kulubaev to ensure their safety and security.

He also requested holding to account those responsible for the attacks on Pakistani students.

Foreign Minister Kulubaev shared that the Kyrgyz government had taken swift action to restore law and order and the perpetrators of the mob riots would be punished under the Kyrgyz law. He reassured the deputy prime minister about the safety and security of Pakistani nationals and full facilitation for the safe repatriation of students who wish to return to Pakistan.

“The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar commended the role of the Kyrgyz government, health department and law enforcement agencies and thanked Foreign Minister Kulubaev for ensuring the much-needed health and security assistance being provided to the Pakistani students,” according to the spokesperson.

Dar also emphasised that the two countries maintain close liaison in this regard.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyz Republic especially in the domains of energy, connectivity, trade and people-to-people contacts also came under discussion and both dignitaries expressed satisfaction at the progress of established bilateral institutional mechanisms, she added.

