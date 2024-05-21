KP govt seeks live broadcast of NAB law amendments case

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has requested the Supreme Court for live streaming of proceedings of intra-court appeals (ICAs) against the Supreme Court’s verdict on amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

The KP Advocate General’s Office, on Monday, filed a petition seeking live broadcast of the NAB law amendments case.

The petition stated that the apex court and TV channels live-streamed the hearing earlier hearing on ICAs against the NAB amendments; however, the last hearing was not aired.

“Non-live showing of the case proceedings among others is discrimination,” said the petition and appealed to the apex court to ensure unedited live streaming of the case on all TV channels.

A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, on May 16, heard the ICA of the Federation and the petitions of some individuals, whose applications have been pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan attended the last hearing via video link from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

The court did not allow the hearing to be live-streamed as expected by thousands of Khan’s supporters. Some pictures of the former prime minister, however, were leaked on social media. The Supreme Court initiated an investigation into Imran’s pictures going viral from within the courtroom. The police deputed for the apex court's security questioned individuals and also intensified security checks for people entering the courtroom.

