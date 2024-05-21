May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold prices jump

Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

KARACHI: The local gold market saw a big leap on Monday as the world bullion value touched a fresh record high, nearing to $2450 an ounce, traders said.

On the week start, the precious metal continued gaining value, as it reached Rs250400 per tola and Rs214678 per 10 grams, up by Rs2300 and Rs1972, respectively.

On the global market, bullion was traded for $2439 per ounce, up by $25, indicating that the continuing uptrend is likely to surpass $2450 mark, traded said.

The local market offered silver for Rs2850 per tola and Rs2443.41 per 10 grams, while the international price was tagged at $32 an ounce, traders added.

