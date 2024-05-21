May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
KP govt sends special flight to Bishkek to evacuate citizens

Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday sent a special flight to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to safely evacuate the Pakistani students and other citizens after the incidence of violence against foreigners.

Speaking at a presser, adviser to the KP Chief Minister, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, said all the students belonging to all the provinces of the country, would be evacuated from Bishkek on the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

He said the CM had tasked the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to bring back the Pakistani students stuck in Bishkek, adding a plane would bring back 300 students on Tuesday followed by another flight of the same capacity would evacuate the remaining 300 students.

He said those flights would be free of cost, and the expenditure would be borne by the provincial government of KPK.

