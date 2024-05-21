May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-21

PM forms body on Digital Media Authority

INP Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a special committee to forge a political consensus on the bill for the establishment of a Digital Media Authority in the country. Addressing the newsmen here on Monday, he said Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah would be the convener of the forum, while other members include Federal Ministers for Information and Broadcasting, Law & Justice and Interior

as well as Minister of State for Information Technology Shazza Fatima Khawaja.

Shehbaz Sharif Azam Nazeer Tarar Digital Media Authority

Comments

200 characters

PM forms body on Digital Media Authority

Federal Budget on June 7th

CPPA-G seeks adjustment in Discos’ tariffs for April

PM directs MoF to clear all DLTL claims

Israeli official denies involvement in crash: Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Turkiye agrees to enhance cooperation in multiple areas

FY23-27: Nepra clears ‘PAP’ submitted by Discos

July-April: mobile phones worth $1.462bn imported

Belgian envoy visits KCCI ‘Pakistan will have to apply for new regulation under GSP Plus’

FY2024-28: KE secures Nepra’s approval for ‘PAP’

Law minister accuses judiciary of ‘overstepping’ its mandate

Read more stories