PM forms body on Digital Media Authority

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a special committee to forge a political consensus on the bill for the establishment of a Digital Media Authority in the country. Addressing the newsmen here on Monday, he said Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah would be the convener of the forum, while other members include Federal Ministers for Information and Broadcasting, Law & Justice and Interior

as well as Minister of State for Information Technology Shazza Fatima Khawaja.