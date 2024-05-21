May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PM visits Iran embassy to offer condolence

Published 21 May, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the Iran embassy and expressed his condolences to the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan on the sad demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein-Amir Abdollahian in a helicopter accident.

The PM said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the martyrdom of his brother, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Seyed Ibrahim Raisi, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a helicopter crash.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this time of sorrow and grief,” added the prime minister.

The premier said that “all our sympathies and prayers are with the families of the martyrs and the people of Iran” and added that President Ebrahim Raisi was a brilliant scholar and visionary leader.

Shehbaz Sharif said that “today, Pakistan has lost a friend like Dr Raisi, a sincere and excellent brother and his services to his own nation as well as to the strengthening of Pakistan-Iran relations and regional cooperation will always be remembered.”

He said President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan last month further strengthened bilateral relations and the premier prayed that may Allah grant the deceased the highest place in heaven.

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Raza Amiri Moghadam thanked the PM and the Pakistani nation for standing with Iran in this difficult time.

“Late President Dr Raisi also considered Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the best human being and a friend of Iran,” added the Iranian ambassador.

He further stated that “he respects the sentiments and words of the prime minister for late President Raisi and late Raisi’s vision of strengthening and promoting Pakistan-Iran relations will be continued.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif also noted words of condolence in the visitor’s book of the embassy in honour of the Iranian president.



