Govt to start registration for ‘Kissan Card’ from June 1

LAHORE: The Punjab government will start registration of farmers under the “Kissan Card” scheme from June 01, 2024, to provide interest-free agricultural loans.

The agriculture department will launch a portal system for the registration of farmers in this regard.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo disclosed this while chairing a high-level meeting on Monday. The meeting was convened to review the progress of the issuance of the Kissan Card and the establishment of Centers of Excellence under the “Transforming Punjab Agriculture” Programme of the Chief Minister, Punjab.

The Secretary, speaking on this occasion, said that interest-free agricultural loans will be provided through the Bank of Punjab.

