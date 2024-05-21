May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-21

CM expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President

Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash.

She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and the Iranian people in this hour of great national loss.

Madam Chief Minister said, “The martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi is an irreparable loss for Iran.“ She added, “We share the grief and suffering of people of Iran.” Madam Chief Minister highlighted, “Ibrahim Raisi’s services for the promotion of Pakistan-Iran relations will never be forgotten.”

Moreover, talking to Federal Minister for Privatization, Abdul Aleem Khan, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that making people’s life easier is the present government’s commitment. The CM said a durable system of cleanliness and solid waste management of cities is being introduced.

Speaking on the occasion, the Privatization Minister appreciated the Chief Minister’s vision and speed to solve public problems. He said establishment of Nawaz Sharif IT City project will prove a game changer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Ibrahim Raisi

Comments

200 characters

CM expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President

Federal Budget on June 7th

CPPA-G seeks adjustment in Discos’ tariffs for April

PM directs MoF to clear all DLTL claims

Israeli official denies involvement in crash: Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Turkiye agrees to enhance cooperation in multiple areas

FY23-27: Nepra clears ‘PAP’ submitted by Discos

July-April: mobile phones worth $1.462bn imported

Belgian envoy visits KCCI ‘Pakistan will have to apply for new regulation under GSP Plus’

FY2024-28: KE secures Nepra’s approval for ‘PAP’

Law minister accuses judiciary of ‘overstepping’ its mandate

Read more stories