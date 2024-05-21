CM expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash.

She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and the Iranian people in this hour of great national loss.

Madam Chief Minister said, “The martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi is an irreparable loss for Iran.“ She added, “We share the grief and suffering of people of Iran.” Madam Chief Minister highlighted, “Ibrahim Raisi’s services for the promotion of Pakistan-Iran relations will never be forgotten.”

Moreover, talking to Federal Minister for Privatization, Abdul Aleem Khan, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that making people’s life easier is the present government’s commitment. The CM said a durable system of cleanliness and solid waste management of cities is being introduced.

Speaking on the occasion, the Privatization Minister appreciated the Chief Minister’s vision and speed to solve public problems. He said establishment of Nawaz Sharif IT City project will prove a game changer.

