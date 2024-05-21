May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BOP and LGISE unite for special education empowerment

Press Release Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) remains dedicated to empowering communities and promoting inclusivity in Pakistan. In line with this commitment, BOP has signed an MoU with the Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education (LGISE) to provide special support for the next three years. This support will allocate funds annually for the education & rehabilitation of special students at LGISE.

The ceremony took place at the Lahore Garrison Education System (LGES) Secretariat in Lahore. Attendees included Major Gen. Saeed Ahmad Nagra (Chairman LGIES), Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP), Raza Bashir (Chief of Staff & Strategy), Brig. Javed Shahid (Secretary LGES), Zaib-un-Nisa (Principal – LGISE), and other senior officials from both organizations.

Major Gen. Saeed Ahmad Nagra expressed his gratitude, stating, “LGISE is a pioneering institution committed to delivering quality education to children with special needs. Our mission is to foster an inclusive and supportive environment, empowering students through education and therapeutic interventions to become independent contributors to society. The Bank of Punjab’s invaluable support enhances our services and infrastructure and signifies a shared commitment to inclusive education. Together, we aim to break barriers and create opportunities, ensuring every child, regardless of ability, receives the education they deserve.”

Addressing the gathering, Zafar Masud highlighted, “The Bank of Punjab is steadfastly committed to community empowerment. Today marks a moment of pride as we extend our support to a venture that surpasses traditional banking boundaries. BOP is committed to bolstering LGISE’s efforts in enhancing accessibility to special education.”

