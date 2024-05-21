Bader Ali Habib highlights Dubai’s comprehensive approach at ATM 2024

DUBAI: Dubai’s status as a premier global tourism destination is on a steady rise, backed by record-breaking visitor numbers and innovative strategies. According to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the city hosted an impressive 17.15 million international overnight visitors in 2023, marking a remarkable 19.4% year-on-year growth compared to the previous year’s 14.36 million arrivals. This momentum has surged further, with 3.67 million international tourists visiting Dubai in the first two months of 2024 alone.”

During the four-day event, Bader Ali Habib, Regional Head of Proximity Markets at DET, engaged with prominent journalists from Pakistan, shedding light on the city’s strategic initiatives and future prospects.

He emphasized Dubai’s vision to become one of the top three cities globally for living and working, highlighting the diverse strategies in place to achieve this goal. “We are guided by the visionary D33 plan, outlined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, which aims to position Dubai among the top three cities globally for living and working. As one of the most visited cities globally, our focus remains on sustaining and enhancing this status by attracting more visitors and residents alike.”

Talking about Dubai’s visa offerings, Bader highlighted the city’s comprehensive approach stating that Dubai provides a range of visa options tailored to diverse needs, including the Golden Visa, Investment Visa, and Retirement Visa. “We are continuously introducing new visa initiatives to promote a liberal perspective, recognizing the aspirations of individuals worldwide, including those from Pakistan Discussing Dubai’s localized brand campaign in Pakistan, showcasing the city’s unique attractions and tailored approach to engage with Pakistani audiences, he further explained, “Last year, we launched our localized brand campaign in Pakistan, named “Chalo Dubai.” To ensure resonance with local audiences, we enlisted Pakistani talent with a bilingual Urdu-English language strategy. The campaign was strategically deployed across digital platforms and television channels, maximizing its visibility and impact.”

Talking about Dubai’s sustainable tourism initiative, Bader outlined the compliance measures implemented to ensure collective sustainability across the city. “Last year marked the launch of the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Initiative, a pivotal step towards collective sustainability within our ecosystem.”

Bader emphasized Dubai’s appeal for investors, noting its safety, infrastructure, and business-friendly environment. “Safety, coupled with robust infrastructure and an excellent schooling system, makes Dubai attractive for families.

