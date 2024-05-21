DRAP issues recall alert for syrup

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued an immediate recall alert for a drug product; Novarise 50mg/5ml syrup manufactured by Sharooq Pharmaceuticals, Lahore.

In an alert issued here, the DRAP said, “the federal government analyst, CDL Karachi vide test report No LHR-1-24-000001 dated 03-04-2024 has declared the Novarise Syrup Batch No 113 as of substandard quality on the basis of presence of Ethylene Glycol impurity at unacceptable level.”

According to the DRAP, the presence of Ethylene Glycol (EG) in oral liquid preparations poses serious health risks due to its toxicity as small amounts of EG can be fatal, especially for children. When ingested, both diethylene glycol (DEG) and EG are metabolised into toxic compounds that can adversely affect the central nervous system, heart, and kidneys.

Consumers should stop using this product bearing the affected batch number(s). They shall contact their physician or healthcare provider(s) if they have experienced any problem that may be related to using this product. All therapeutic products must be obtained from authorized licensed pharmacies /outlets. Their authenticity and condition should be carefully checked. If you have any doubts, please seek advice from your pharmacist.

DRAP further directed the National Regulatory Field Force including pharmacists and chemists at distribution, pharmacies and medical stores, healthcare professionals- physicians, pharmacists, and nurses at hospital and clinics general public to avoid using and purchasing abovementioned product.

The manufacturer has been directed to immediately recall the defective batches of affected products from the market. All pharmacists and chemists working at distributions and pharmacies should immediately check their stocks and stop supplying these batches of products, the alert said.

Distributors and pharmacies are advised to be vigilant and report any suspected batch of the product(s) in the supply chain to the DRAP using the online form, or through phone at +92 51 910 73 17, or by Email at [email protected]. The regulatory field force of all federating units (DRAP, Provincial Health Departments, and States) has also increased the surveillance in the market to ensure the effective recall of defective product(s).

DRAP requests to enhance vigilance within the supply chains of institutions/pharmacies/healthcare facilities likely to be affected by this defective batch of the product. Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with this product may be reported to the National Pharmacovigilance Centre (NPC), DRAP using the Adverse Event Reporting Form or online.

