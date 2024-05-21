SOEs reforms, DMO, EAW: FD decides to hire experts

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has decided to hire a technical adviser on State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) as well as a consultant domestic debt adviser and consultant on external debt and risk assessment expert.

The Finance Division intends to hire highly qualified and motivated professionals from the private sector to enhance the capacity of the Debt Management Office, Economic Advisor’s Wing, the SOEs reforms initiative and Corporate Finance Wing.

The positions carry a competitive salary package for a two year’s contract. Debt Management Office requires a technical advisor, consultant (domestic debt), consultant (external debt), and risk assessment expert.

The Economic Advisor’s Wing intends to hire the services of an economic consultant and research associate and technical advisor SOEs reforms while Corporate Finance intends to hire a technical advisor legal.

The role of the technical advisor on SOEs reforms would be to identify bottlenecks and barriers to smooth implementation of the SOE Law by the ministries/divisions and proposing measures to remove them, evaluation of and recommendations for further improvement in the governance structure of SOEs besides providing input and advice on reform and restructuring of major SOEs.

He would also be required to be suggesting innovative sources of funding for the above-mentioned reform process, reviewing existing policies and practices to analyse barriers to entry of the private sector into SOE-led sectors; and suggesting measures to enhance competition therein as well as examining potential listing of major SOEs for channelizing private sector resources.

The jobs would also include providing policy advice on any matters related to SOE reforms referred by any Wings of the Finance Division or the Central Monitoring Unit.

Consultant in the area of debt management whose role will be to carry out the debt management operations to facilitate in conducting the auctions of domestic wholesale debt instruments in line with the annual Debt Management Plan, to carry out the domestic debt portfolio management in terms of risk analysis, forecasting, and data consolidation, to develop debt capital markets and diversify instrument and investor base as well as to prepare government securities auction calendar keeping in consideration funding requirements from various sources and to manage portfolio of sovereign guarantees issued by the federal government in terms of recording and analysis and advice Finance Division in the evaluation of requests for government guarantees etc.

The consultant (external debt)’s role will be to carry out the debt management operations to carry out the external debt portfolio management in terms of risk analysis, and forecasting, and data consolidation and analyse foreign currency exposure of external debt, to develop debt capital markets and diversify instrument and investor base, to liaise with international financial institutions on matters related to public debt and respond to the questions related to debt management raised by credit rating agencies, etc.

