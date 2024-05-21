May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-21

Active Privatisation List: PM directs ministries to resolve issues facing SOEs

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed all ministries to expeditiously resolve, on priority, issues associated with State-Owned Entities (SOEs) already on the Active Privatisation List (APL), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Presiding over a recent meeting the prime minister directed Privatisation Division and Information ministry to arrange live media coverage of every step of privatisation besides briefing senior journalists from leading newspapers on privatisation efforts and process.

The sources said, Privatisation Division will submit a report on options for transaction structure of Roosevelt Hotel’s privatisation by June 16, 2024.

The prime minister has directed that minister for Law and Justice and attorney general for Pakistan be included in the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSoE) by special invitation/co-opted members.

A comprehensive audit of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) shall be carried out and, keeping this audit in view, its privatisation shall be considered. All Commercial State-Owned Enterprises (CSOEs) except for essential SOESs shall be included in privatisation programme.

All ministries/divisions have also been directed to expeditiously resolve, on priority, issues associated with following CSOEs already on the APL.

Entities at advanced stage of privatisation are as follows: (i) Pakistan International Airlines; (ii) Roosevelt Hotel, NY; (iii) House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC); and (iv) First Women Bank Limited (FWBL).

Entities in pipeline for privatisation are as follows: (i) two RLNG power plants; (ii) Nandipur & Guddu Power Plants; (iii) 10 Discos; (iv) Pakistan Engineering Company Ltd (PECO); (v) Sindh Engineering limited (SEL); (vi) Pakistan Reinsurance Co Limited; and (vii) State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Utility Stores Corporation SOEs FWBL HBFC

Comments

200 characters

Active Privatisation List: PM directs ministries to resolve issues facing SOEs

Federal Budget on June 7th

CPPA-G seeks adjustment in Discos’ tariffs for April

PM directs MoF to clear all DLTL claims

Israeli official denies involvement in crash: Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Turkiye agrees to enhance cooperation in multiple areas

FY23-27: Nepra clears ‘PAP’ submitted by Discos

July-April: mobile phones worth $1.462bn imported

Belgian envoy visits KCCI ‘Pakistan will have to apply for new regulation under GSP Plus’

FY2024-28: KE secures Nepra’s approval for ‘PAP’

Law minister accuses judiciary of ‘overstepping’ its mandate

Read more stories