May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-21

US natural gas prices on lower output

Reuters Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures climbed about 2% to a fresh 16-week high on Monday on a decline in output and as high amounts of feedgas keep flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Keeping that price increase in check, however, were bearish forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and the tremendous amount of surplus gas still in storage.

Analysts projected there was currently about 29% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.8 cents, or 1.8%, to $2.674 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:12 a.m. EDT (1312 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 26 for a third day in a row.

LNG US natural gas natural gas

Comments

200 characters

US natural gas prices on lower output

Federal Budget on June 7th

CPPA-G seeks adjustment in Discos’ tariffs for April

PM directs MoF to clear all DLTL claims

Israeli official denies involvement in crash: Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Turkiye agrees to enhance cooperation in multiple areas

FY23-27: Nepra clears ‘PAP’ submitted by Discos

July-April: mobile phones worth $1.462bn imported

Belgian envoy visits KCCI ‘Pakistan will have to apply for new regulation under GSP Plus’

FY2024-28: KE secures Nepra’s approval for ‘PAP’

Law minister accuses judiciary of ‘overstepping’ its mandate

Read more stories