KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.112 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,355. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.720 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 1.945 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.589 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.336 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.286 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 493.702 million), Copper (PKR 344.827 million), Palladium (PKR 139.311 million), DJ (PKR 111.405million), Natural Gas (PKR 93.960 million), SP 500 (PKR 38.506 million) and Brent (PKR 12.802 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 17 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 17.986 million were traded.

