Slow business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market remained bearish on Monday and trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that ginning factories will start their operations from June 1st. He also said that Phutti from lower areas of Sindh have started arriving.

He further said cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab ranged from Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,500 per maund, while Phutti prices in Punjab were between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,700 per maund, and Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024