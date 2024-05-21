May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-21

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 20, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 20, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      21.81    22.31
2-Week      21.78    22.28
1-Month     21.74    22.24
3-Month     21.17    21.42
6-Month     21.02    21.27
9-Month     20.57    21.07
1-Year      20.04    20.54
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KIBOR Kibor interbank offered rates

Comments

200 characters

Kibor interbank offered rates

Federal Budget on June 7th

CPPA-G seeks adjustment in Discos’ tariffs for April

PM directs MoF to clear all DLTL claims

Israeli official denies involvement in crash: Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Turkiye agrees to enhance cooperation in multiple areas

FY23-27: Nepra clears ‘PAP’ submitted by Discos

July-April: mobile phones worth $1.462bn imported

Belgian envoy visits KCCI ‘Pakistan will have to apply for new regulation under GSP Plus’

FY2024-28: KE secures Nepra’s approval for ‘PAP’

Law minister accuses judiciary of ‘overstepping’ its mandate

Read more stories