Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 20, 2024).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 21.81 22.31
2-Week 21.78 22.28
1-Month 21.74 22.24
3-Month 21.17 21.42
6-Month 21.02 21.27
9-Month 20.57 21.07
1-Year 20.04 20.54
Data source: SBP
