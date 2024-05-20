May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ugandan shilling weaker as ratings downgrade spooks commercial banks

Reuters Published 20 May, 2024 03:05pm

KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was a notch weaker on Monday, after a downgrade of the country’s credit rating spooked commercial banks, causing them to buy hard currency, traders said.

At 0820 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,782/3,792, compared to Friday’s close of 3,775/3,785.

Ugandan shilling little-changed, expected to firm

atings agency Moody’s on Friday downgraded Uganda’s rating to B3 from B2, citing “diminished debt affordability and increasingly constrained financing options.”

Ugandan shilling

Comments

200 characters

Ugandan shilling weaker as ratings downgrade spooks commercial banks

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash, official says

World leaders mourn Ebrahim Raisi death

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Tax proposals: PBC calls for ‘out of box solutions’

Oil climbs after Iran’s president dies, Saudi flags issue with king’s health

SBP gives go-ahead to Bank Alfalah to conduct due diligence of Samba Bank

Saudi crown prince postpones Japan trip citing king’s health, Tokyo says

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan, crosses Rs250k

India’s Modi says ‘deeply saddened and shocked’ by Raisi’s death

Two key HPPs: Sinosure agrees to implement

Read more stories