HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks continued their long-running rally with another advance at the open Monday, boosted by China’s latest measures to support the property sector.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.35 percent, or 67.82 points, to 19,621.43.

Hong Kong stocks build on gains at open

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 2.12 points, to 3,156.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was marginally higher, inching up 0.30 points to 1,785.89.