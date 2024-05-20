May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Chief of Defence Forces of Australia meets COAS

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2024 05:44am

ISLAMABAD: General Angus J Campbell, Chief of Defence Forces Australia, on Sunday met with General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

In a statement the ISPR said that during their meeting, they engaged in discussions on matters of bilateral professional interest, with a particular focus on the global and regional security environment and cooperation between the two Armed Forces.

Both parties expressed a mutual desire to further expand military-to-military cooperation. It added that the Australian Chief of Defence Forces expressed his admiration for the high professional standards maintained by the Pakistan Armed Forces, their notable achievements in the fight against terrorism, and their continued efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

