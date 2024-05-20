May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Dar telephones Saudi FM, discusses ties

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2024 05:44am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday held a telephone discussion his Saudi counterpart and reviewed preparations for the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Pakistan at a “mutually agreed” date.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, during their consultations, the two leaders discussed the robust bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, exploring various avenues for further strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors.

“This dialogue underscored the profound and enduring partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” it added. It further stated that the duo reviewed preparations for the visit of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman to Pakistan.

“Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar underlined that people of Pakistan are eagerly looking forward to the visit of Crown Prince at a mutually agreed date,” the statement read.

It added that the ministers also discussed the grave situation in Gaza and other pressing regional and global developments of mutual concern. “The two sides reaffirmed dedication to fostering peace and stability in the region through collaborative efforts and dialogue,” it added.

