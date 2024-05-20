Maryam for more people-to-people interaction with Japan

LAHORE: Punjab is emerging as a major consumer market. There are good investment opportunities for Japanese companies in Punjab, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro.

She added skilled young manpower of Punjab can perform very well in Japanese institutions. Exchange of cultural and educational delegations between Punjab and Japan were also discussed in the meeting.

Chief Minister said:”People-to-people interaction between Punjab and Japan is indispensable for the development of bilateral relations.” Moreover, the promotion of student-faculty programs between Punjab and Japan was also agreed in principle in the meeting.

Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro said: “Japan attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan.” He added we are determined to collaborate with Punjab government for the development of technology.”

Wada Mitsuhiro said that eleven Pakistani students are studying in Japan on MEXT scholarships for Masters/ PhD degrees. He added a number of Japanese projects are ongoing for public welfare in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024