President’s House directs embassy in Bishkek to ensure security of students

APP Published 20 May, 2024 05:44am

ISLAMABAD: On the instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari, the President House Sunday contacted the Pakistani ambassador in Kyrgyzstan expressing concern over the violent situation in the county.

The President House stressed the need to take immediate measures to protect Pakistani students in Bishkek besides providing a conducive environment for Pakistani students to continue their education.

The president’s directives came after reports of unrest and violence in Kyrgyzstan, which has put the safety of Pakistani students at risk.

The Pakistani ambassador in Bishkek told the President House that the security situation of the Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan was improving.

He said the embassy was in close contact with the Kyrgyz authorities and was taking measures to ensure the security of the students.

He said the Kyrgyz government and universities would arrange online classes for the students who were returning to Pakistan.

Pakistani May 20, 2024 11:53am
Pakistan embassy staff everywhere focus on their own entertainment and safety. Expecting them to do anything for ordinary Pakistanis and then expecting them to do anything is high hopes.
