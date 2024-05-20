May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Knowledge-based exchange/training programme: Governor, APTMA patron-in-chief present shields to Uzbek participants

Press Release Published May 20, 2024 Updated May 20, 2024 06:56am

LAHORE: In a significant initiative to foster international industrial collaboration, Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, accompanied by Dr Gohar Ejaz, Patron-in-Chief of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), presented shields to the Uzbek participants of the knowledge-based exchange/ training programme.

This week-long training, conducted by APTMA in collaboration with the National Textile University (NTU) in Faisalabad, focused on empowering professionals from Uzbekistan’s textile industry.

The programme, tailored for Uzbek textile professionals including engineers, stakeholders, and industrialists, aimed to enhance their expertise and operational scope. Held from May 15th to 18th, 2024, the training covered critical aspects of textile products, processes, marketing strategies, GSP+ compliance obligations, and more.

Participants visited several prominent industrial facilities in Faisalabad, such as Crescent Textiles, Crescent Bahuman Ltd, Interloop, and Masood Textiles. The delegation also toured a state-of-the-art testing lab facility during their stay in Faisalabad.

The training programme emphasised competitiveness and relevance in the ever-evolving textile sector. With rapid technological advancements and changing trade regulations like GSP+, understanding the latest processes, products, and trade advantages is crucial.

Moreover, effective promotion and marketing strategies are vital for business success in today’s dynamic market. This training equipped participants with essential knowledge and skills to navigate these challenges, ensuring they remain at the forefront of textile industry practices.

This training heralds the arrival of APTMA as an international leader in the textile business. APTMA also is fostering better relations with brother countries thereby creating a softer and more business-friendly image of Pakistan.

The Senior Executive members of APTMA were also present at the shield distributing ceremony at Lake City, Lahore.

APTMA Uzbekistan Dr Ejaz Gohar Sardar Saleem Haider Khan National Textile University

