May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-20

Bishkek: PTI leader assails govt for its ‘action’

PPI Published 20 May, 2024 05:44am

KARACHI: PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday issued a video statement regarding the plight of Pakistani students stranded in Kyrgyzstan.

“Our students are trapped in Kyrgyzstan, and the government has done nothing beyond issuing statements,” Sheikh said. “The Prime Minister stated that Amir Maqam and Foreign Minister, is being sent but this is not the time to send officials; planes should be dispatched immediately.”

Sheikh called for the immediate initiation of emergency flight operations and the opening of a green corridor to ensure the safe return of Pakistani nationals. He emphasized that steps should have been taken from the very first day.

“The Prime Minister, Army Chief, and Interior Minister should have communicated with their Kyrgyz counterparts to secure the safe return of our students,” he stated. “Even now, the situation remains dire, and our children are still trapped. The federal government has yet to take any action.”

Sheikh acknowledged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has pledged to cover all expenses and urged the Sindh government to do the same. He stressed the importance of ensuring the students’ safe return.

He said: “While Sindh government ministers are seen traveling in planes, our children must also be safely returned, and special flights should be arranged,” he demanded. “Numerous children from Sindh are stranded in Bishkek. The government must engage firmly with the Kyrgyz authorities to resolve this matter urgently.”

Haleem Adil Sheikh PTI

Comments

200 characters
Pakistani May 20, 2024 11:51am
When politicians are blinded by their hatred, they see nothing good.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Bishkek: PTI leader assails govt for its ‘action’

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash, official says

World leaders mourn Ebrahim Raisi death

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Tax proposals: PBC calls for ‘out of box solutions’

Oil climbs after Iran’s president dies, Saudi flags issue with king’s health

SBP gives go-ahead to Bank Alfalah to conduct due diligence of Samba Bank

Saudi crown prince postpones Japan trip citing king’s health, Tokyo says

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan, crosses Rs250k

India’s Modi says ‘deeply saddened and shocked’ by Raisi’s death

Two key HPPs: Sinosure agrees to implement

Read more stories