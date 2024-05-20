May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-05-20

‘Unhinged,’ ‘crooked’: Trump and Biden trade campaign trail barbs

AFP Published 20 May, 2024 05:44am

ATLANTA: Donald Trump used an expletive to attack Joe Biden during an address to an influential gun group Saturday, while the incumbent president warned in the crucial swing state of Georgia that his “unhinged” challenger is a threat to US democracy.

The dueling events came as Trump sought to make the most of his limited time on the campaign trail, with a criminal trial over hush money payments to a porn star keeping him mostly confined to a gloomy New York courtroom.

In a 90-minute rambling address to the politically powerful National Rifle Association, Trump said Biden is “the worst president in the history of our country by far” and suggested the Democrat was “full of bullshit.”

“You’re fired, get out of here Joe!” he called out to laughter from the thousands-strong crowd in Dallas, Texas, where the NRA gave the 77-year-old Republican its endorsement in the White House race.

Trump, who is fending off multiple criminal indictments for his unprecedented attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election and was twice impeached as president, told the crowd Biden is “crooked” and a “threat to democracy.”

If Biden were Republican, he would be “given the electric chair,” Trump said.

Biden meanwhile was stumping in the key southern state of Georgia as he sought support from African Americans — a crucial element in his coalition.

The 81-year-old narrowly won Georgia in 2020 and some polls show Black voters are increasingly deserting him ahead of November’s rematch with Trump.

“Our democracy is really on the line,” Biden told supporters at Mary Mac’s Tea Room, a Black-owned restaurant in Atlanta.

“My opponent’s not a good loser. But he is a loser,” Biden said to applause.

“He’s clearly unhinged,” Biden said, adding that something “snapped” in Trump after losing the 2020 election.

“Folks, Trump isn’t running to lead America. He’s running for revenge.”

“We cannot let this man become president. Our children’s future is at stake... We have to win this race, not for me but for America.”

On Sunday Biden is due to speak at Morehouse College, a renowned historically Black university in Atlanta, then travel to Detroit where he will address the NAACP, the nation’s top civil rights group.

Donald Trump US Trade Trump US democracy

Comments

200 characters

‘Unhinged,’ ‘crooked’: Trump and Biden trade campaign trail barbs

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash, official says

World leaders mourn Ebrahim Raisi death

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Tax proposals: PBC calls for ‘out of box solutions’

Oil climbs after Iran’s president dies, Saudi flags issue with king’s health

SBP gives go-ahead to Bank Alfalah to conduct due diligence of Samba Bank

Saudi crown prince postpones Japan trip citing king’s health, Tokyo says

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan, crosses Rs250k

India’s Modi says ‘deeply saddened and shocked’ by Raisi’s death

Two key HPPs: Sinosure agrees to implement

Read more stories