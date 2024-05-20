Salik visits Rehlat Manafea Company, reviews Hajj arrangements

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMA: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the Rehlat Manafea Company, a service provider, on Sunday to review the arrangements made for Pakistani Hujjaj, particularly during the five Hajj days in Mashair from 8-12 Zilhaj.

Upon arrival the company’s CEO, Ahmed Abdul latef Tammar, along with his team, welcomed the Pakistan delegation, led by the religious minister.

Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, Director General (Hajj), Jeddah/Head of Pakistan Hajj Mission, Abdul Wahab Soomor, Director Makkah, Faheem Afridi, Head of Medical Mission, Brigadier Jamil Ahmed Lakhiar, Director Mouavneen Asghar Yusufzai and other officials assisted the minister in the meeting.

Minister Salik Hussain appreciated the company for making timely and elaborates arrangements, including transport, accommodation, and catering in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalfa. He stressed the need to explore ways and means for further collaboration in Hajj-related matters aimed at extending maximum facilitation to the guests of Allah Almighty at the holy land. During the meeting, CEO Ahmed Abdul latef Tammar said the company, which has a team of highly skilled professionals, has finalized 100 percent arrangements well before time.