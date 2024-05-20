Ex-AJK PM Sardar Tanveer arrested

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, has been arrested from Islamabad, ICT police confirmed. The former AJK premier was arrested in the case registered at Margalla Police Station. Tanveer Ilyas is accused of trying to seize the central offices and important documents of a shopping mall in Islamabad. “Tanveer Ilyas was arrested from Islamabad under a case number 267/24 registered against him in Margalla police station,” the ICT police said in a statement.

