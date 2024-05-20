AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
World

Turkey’s Erdogan offers Iran ‘all necessary support’ in Raisi search

Published 20 May, 2024 12:01am

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said he was “profoundly saddened” at news of the helicopter accident involving Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, and offered “all necessary support” to the search.

“We are following the incident closely, are in contact and in coordination with the Iranian authorities and we are ready to provide all necessary support,” Erdogan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Iranian search and rescue teams were scouring a fog-shrouded mountainside, as Iranian state media said “an accident happened to the helicopter” transporting Raisi, a 63-year-old ultraconservative.

Helicopter carrying Iran’s President Raisi crashes, search under way

A Turkish foreign ministry spokesman told AFP that Iran had requested technical support for its search.

“We are in the process of discussing the aid that could be sent over the fastest,” he added.

Azerbaijan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the European Union have also offered their help to Iran.

Erdogan welcomed Raisi during a state visit to Ankara in January.

Turkey Iran Recep Tayyip Erdogan President Ebrahim Raisi Iran plan crash

