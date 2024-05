KABUL: Fresh floods killed 66 people in Faryab province in northern Afghanistan, a provincial official said on Sunday, the latest deadly flooding to hit the country.

On Saturday night heavy floods in multiple districts of Faryab province “resulted in human and financial losses.

Fifty dead in heavy rain, floods in central Afghanistan, official says

Due to the floods 66 people were killed,“ said Asmatullah Muradi, spokesman for the Faryab governor, in a statement.