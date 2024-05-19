Justice Munib Akhtar takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Munib Akhtar has taken oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The oath was administered by Justice Yahya Afridi, in a simple and dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court, Islamabad, on Saturday.

Justice Munib Akhtar will act as the Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and senior puisne judge, and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah remain abroad.

The judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council, and the Supreme Court Bar Association attended the ceremony.

Jazeela Aslam, registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present at the occasion.

CJP Faez is out of the country from May 18th to May 25th, while senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is already on an international trip. CJP Faez has gone to Azerbaijan, where he will participate in the Chief Justices’ Conference of the ECO countries.

As Justice Mansoor is also currently abroad, therefore, Justice Muneeb Akhtar has taken oath as the acting Chief Justice.

