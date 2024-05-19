AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-19

Nine children among 14 perish in Khushab mini-truck plunge

NNI Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

KHUSHAB: At least 14 people including nine children and five women died when the mini-truck in which they were travelling went out of control and fell into a ravine in Khushab on Saturday.

The mini-truck carrying a family of labourers was coming to Soon Valley from Bannu when its driver lost vehicle’s control as its brakes failed in Panj Pir area of Khushab.

The truck fell into a ravine which resulted in death of 14 people including women and children of the same family while 11 others were injured, some of them seriously.

Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the bodies and the injured to THQ Hospital in Nowshera while the seriously injured were later taken to District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives Khushab mini-truck accident.

road accident THQ hospital

Comments

200 characters

Nine children among 14 perish in Khushab mini-truck plunge

PMEX MD for digitising commodity market across country

Exploring investment: PM expected to visit UAE in a couple of weeks

Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets

Wind projects EPA: KE seeks guidance from PPIB

No Pakistani dies in Bishkek mob violence: Kyrgyz govt

PM vows to help out students

Violence against Pakistani students: Kyrgyz diplomat summoned, demarche issued

Art/music students: FTO directs FBR not to charge 20-40pc WHT on honoraria

TDS granted by govt to Discos liable to tax?

SC says airing, publishing contempt material may also constitute court contempt

Read more stories