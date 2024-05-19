Nine children among 14 perish in Khushab mini-truck plunge

KHUSHAB: At least 14 people including nine children and five women died when the mini-truck in which they were travelling went out of control and fell into a ravine in Khushab on Saturday.

The mini-truck carrying a family of labourers was coming to Soon Valley from Bannu when its driver lost vehicle’s control as its brakes failed in Panj Pir area of Khushab.

The truck fell into a ravine which resulted in death of 14 people including women and children of the same family while 11 others were injured, some of them seriously.

Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the bodies and the injured to THQ Hospital in Nowshera while the seriously injured were later taken to District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives Khushab mini-truck accident.