AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-05-19

Ad hoc appointees in universities

Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

EDITORIAL: Young people are supposed to acquire knowledge and skills that drive-socio-economic progress of societies in universities efficiently run by individuals with exceptional capabilities. But the job in public sector universities in this country gets scant attention. Hearing a petition on Wednesday moved by the All-Public Universities BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) a three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by chief justice Qazi Faez Isa was informed that as many as 66 out of total 154 public sector higher education institutes (HEIs) had no tenured vice chancellor or rector.

According a report submitted before the court by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), in Punjab out of 49 HEIs 29 had acting VCs; in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) the number was 16 out of 32; likewise in Baluchistan half of the 10 universities’ VCs were functioning on an ad hoc basis. In Sindh, however, 24 out of 29 universities were being run by regular VCs.

It is no coincidence that academic and administrative officers of so many institutions of higher learning across the country should be appointed on an open-ended ad hoc basis or an additional charge handed to some other individuals. Clearly, it does not matter to the authorities concerned if this arrangement adversely affects the academic environment as VCs play a vital role in all decision-making bodies.

There, of course, is no shortage of well qualified candidates, but they are ignored since at play is a deliberate policy to control the universities through pliable individuals at the cost of merit. An interesting case emerged when a KP law officer told the court that three names for each university were sent to the governor but not made public. At which the Chief Justice quipped, “would this be a violation of nuclear codes or the Official Secrets Act?”, adding that the whole country would be fine if the education sector was streamlined.

The bench has directed the HEC to furnish at the next hearing complete data regarding ratio of academic to administrative staff (as per the HEC guidelines it should be 1:1.5) as well as vacant seats of director finance and examination controller. Furthermore, it has been asked to report the proportion of funds the universities generate themselves and the amount they receive from the respective provincial governments and in the case of Islamabad from the federal government.

Our rulers’ urge to control is the antithesis of what the universities are meant to be: places which encourage critical thinking and equip students with knowledge to make contribution to all fields of national endeavour, including culture, science and technology. That can happen only if all appointments to academic and administrative offices are made on merit, sufficient funds are made available to them, and also curriculums are brought in line with the needs of a forward-looking society. Hopefully, the court’s intervention will help set things in the right direction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP hec APUBTA Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Comments

200 characters

Ad hoc appointees in universities

PMEX MD for digitising commodity market across country

Exploring investment: PM expected to visit UAE in a couple of weeks

Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets

Wind projects EPA: KE seeks guidance from PPIB

No Pakistani dies in Bishkek mob violence: Kyrgyz govt

PM vows to help out students

Violence against Pakistani students: Kyrgyz diplomat summoned, demarche issued

Art/music students: FTO directs FBR not to charge 20-40pc WHT on honoraria

TDS granted by govt to Discos liable to tax?

SC says airing, publishing contempt material may also constitute court contempt

Read more stories