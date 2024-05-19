Gold prices soar

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Saturday found a huge gain after the world bullion value crossed $2400 per ounce mark once again, traders said.

At the week close, the precious metal gained Rs3100 to reach Rs248100 per tola with Rs2658 to Rs212706 per 10 grams, respectively.

The global market traded bullion for $2414 per ounce, up by $14 with silver available for $31.58 per ounce, traders quoted.

The local silver prices also surged to Rs2850 per tola and Rs2443.41 per 10 grams, up by Rs120 and Rs102.88, respectively.

