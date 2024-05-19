AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-19

Gold prices soar

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Saturday found a huge gain after the world bullion value crossed $2400 per ounce mark once again, traders said.

At the week close, the precious metal gained Rs3100 to reach Rs248100 per tola with Rs2658 to Rs212706 per 10 grams, respectively.

The global market traded bullion for $2414 per ounce, up by $14 with silver available for $31.58 per ounce, traders quoted.

The local silver prices also surged to Rs2850 per tola and Rs2443.41 per 10 grams, up by Rs120 and Rs102.88, respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gold Prices Gold Spot

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices soar

PMEX MD for digitising commodity market across country

Exploring investment: PM expected to visit UAE in a couple of weeks

Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets

Wind projects EPA: KE seeks guidance from PPIB

No Pakistani dies in Bishkek mob violence: Kyrgyz govt

PM vows to help out students

Violence against Pakistani students: Kyrgyz diplomat summoned, demarche issued

Art/music students: FTO directs FBR not to charge 20-40pc WHT on honoraria

TDS granted by govt to Discos liable to tax?

SC says airing, publishing contempt material may also constitute court contempt

Read more stories